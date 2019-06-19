ANDERSON, Robert James:

Born Denniston 29.3.1932. Died Greymouth 18.6.2019. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 56 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Mary (Sunshine Coast, Aust), Leanne (Nelson), and Tracey and Mike (Westport), much loved Grandad Bob of Joel; Jaiden, Lorrin, and Sophie, special friend of Kristy, Ashlee and families, Phil, and Ellery, loved brother of the late Brian, and John and their families, and a loved brother-in-law of Roy, Colin, and Wayne Craddock and their families. Special thanks to the staff of Buller and Greymouth Hospitals for your care and love for Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westport St John Ambulance are appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to 33 Orowaiti Road, Westport 7825. The Funeral service for Robert will be held at The FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, on Friday, June 21, at 2.00pm, thereafter interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

