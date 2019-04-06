SCOTT,
Roan Earnest (Mick):
Peacefully passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband, dad, father-in-law, Grandad (Gaga) and Great-Grandad. Will be sadly missed by all. A special thank-you to the staff of Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital for all of their loving care of Mick, Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"Forever in our hearts
and memories"
A Private Service for Mick has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019