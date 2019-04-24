Ritchie MOORE

Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

MOORE,
Ritchie Andrew (Rick):
On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, I gave notice of my retirement of 'Life' Membership to the Kaiapoi Rugby Football Club, North Canterbury Rugby Sub Union and Canterbury Country Rugby Sub Union. I would like to extend my best wishes to them for the membership, and thanks for the friendships over the years. I wish to also extend my love to Janet - my wife of 55 years, my children and their partners Phillip and Wendy, Susan and Doug McKay, Jason and Jayne, and the late Andrew. And a special love to my grandson Josh and granddaughter Katie. Janet and I would like to make a special acknowledgement to our son-in-law Doug for being our anchor.
From Janet and the family.
'A special man who was loved and admired by many'
He will be greatly missed.
At Rick's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the Moore family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019
