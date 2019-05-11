STEWART,
Rita Emily May: JP
Passed away peacefully at her home, Granger House, Greymouth, with family by her side, on May 10, 2019, aged 95. Deeply loved wife of the late Arthur, cherished mum and mother-in-law of Ian (Sam) and Betty, and Alan and Susanne, adored grandma of Les (deceased), Paul and Amy, Sarah and Mike, Jess, Wendi, and Mark and Mona, loved 'GG' of her six great-granchildren, loved sister and sister-in-law of Marie and the late Colin Hannah, loved sister-in-law of the late Ivy and Johnny McPhee, Marion and Vic Stanway, and Thelma and Stan O'Neil, a loved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. Messages to 22 Stewart Street, Rapahoe 7803. A Funeral Service to celebrate Rita's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, May 14, at 11.00am, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019