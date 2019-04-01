WHITFORD,
Rima Tapley (nee Sharpe):
8.8.1921 - 29.3.2019
Died peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Derrick, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Georgina, and the late Bik Chiew Lee, John and Myra-Jane Whitford, Caroline and the late Keith, Roberta and the late Robert McGhie. Robin and Erin Whitford, and Jackie Whitford. A loved grandmother of eighteen; and a great-grandmother of twenty-four.
Leaving behind great memories of a beautiful smile, a wonderful sense of humour, and many fun filled adventures.
Many thanks to all the wonderful carers that helped to look after Rima over the last nine years. She could not have lived at home without you. The Funeral Service to celebrate Rima's life will be held at The Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club, 301 Main Road, Sumner, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019