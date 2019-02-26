Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Riley CHAPMAN. View Sign



Peacefully, with his family at his side, after a courageous battle our wee Riley lost his fight at Starship Childrens Hospital, Auckland, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019; aged 8 months. Loved and cherished by his Mama and Daddy (Kelly and Scott), loved baby brother of Layton, Harlyn, Korbin, and Lily, loved grandson of Robyn (Nan) and Mark (Pop) McDonald, and Ross (Poppa) and Irene (Nanny) Chapman, a loved nephew of all his aunties and uncles. A service for Riley will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Thursday, February 28, followed by private cremation. Messages to 30 Church Street, Mosgiel 9024.







CHAPMAN, Riley Hunter:Peacefully, with his family at his side, after a courageous battle our wee Riley lost his fight at Starship Childrens Hospital, Auckland, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019; aged 8 months. Loved and cherished by his Mama and Daddy (Kelly and Scott), loved baby brother of Layton, Harlyn, Korbin, and Lily, loved grandson of Robyn (Nan) and Mark (Pop) McDonald, and Ross (Poppa) and Irene (Nanny) Chapman, a loved nephew of all his aunties and uncles. A service for Riley will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Thursday, February 28, followed by private cremation. Messages to 30 Church Street, Mosgiel 9024. Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers