CHAPMAN, Riley Hunter:
Peacefully, with his family at his side, after a courageous battle our wee Riley lost his fight at Starship Childrens Hospital, Auckland, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019; aged 8 months. Loved and cherished by his Mama and Daddy (Kelly and Scott), loved baby brother of Layton, Harlyn, Korbin, and Lily, loved grandson of Robyn (Nan) and Mark (Pop) McDonald, and Ross (Poppa) and Irene (Nanny) Chapman, a loved nephew of all his aunties and uncles. A service for Riley will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Thursday, February 28, followed by private cremation. Messages to 30 Church Street, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019