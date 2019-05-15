Richard YEE

YEE, Richard Wee Kee:
Passed away on May 13, 2019, aged 83 years. Husband of Shirley, loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Rick, Rex and Gina, and Vicky, beloved Gong Gong and Yeah Yeah of Luke, Kieran, and Jaimee; Ryan, Bradley, and Daniel; and Jordon, and Ellie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Richard Yee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Richard, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Richard will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, May 18, at 10.00am. Burial to follow at Yaldhurst Cemetery, Buchanans Road.

