WYKES, Richard Ambrey:
|
On March 10, 2019, at home, aged 56 years. Dearly loved husband of Fiona. Loved Daddy of Paul, and Jessica.
Sadly Missed
Messages to the Wykes family, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148, or online tributes to www.heavenaddress.co.nz A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019