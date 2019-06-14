SIMPSON, Richard John:
Passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, aged 47, at Nurse Maude Hospice. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Amanda, and their two daughters, Mia and Amy. A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Design Made, 400 Barbados Street, Christchurch, at 5.00pm. Please wear bright colors and come ready to share a story and a laugh to celebrate this amazing man. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Nurse Maude.
Published in The Press from June 14 to June 15, 2019