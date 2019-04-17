Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard QUIN. View Sign



Passed away on April 13, 2019, at home in Christchurch, aged 79 years. Formerly of Tapanui and Methven. Cherished husband of Margaret (nee Ellis), dearly loved Dad of Chris, Jo and Vicky, and father-in-law of Julia and Ian. Adored Papa of Jessica and Matthew, and Oscar, Kate (passed), Charlie, Max, and Leo. Loved son of the late Philip and Mona Quin (Tapanui); loved brother of Bill and Kathleen (deceased), and Sheila Young (Auckland), and loved by his nieces and nephews and their families. Loved son-in-law of the late Dr and Mrs W Ellis (Bill and Kath), Christchurch. Loved brother-in-law of Tish (Rangiora) and the late Tony Ellis, Theresa Mora and Allan Young (deceased). Messages may be addressed to the Quin family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Wednesday, April 24, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be made at the service.







