PRATT, Richard Trevor:
1972 - 2019
On May 18, 2019 at Kalgoorlie Hospital (WA, Aust) as a result of a brain tumour, aged 47 years. Dearly loved husband and best friendof Elaine, much loved dadof Courtney and Oliver (Kalgoorlie), and a much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved youngest son of Beverley and Trevor Pratt (Christchurch), much loved brother of Mary Jane and Gabi Abalos (Girona, Spain), and John and Michelle Pratt, and special uncle to Ben Pratt (Serpentine WA, Aust). Loved nephew of Anne McConnell (Wanaka), and Jan Powell (Winton), Denise Johnson (Taupo), and Trish Pratt (Whakatane), and families. Cremation service to be held in Kalgoorlie on Tuesday, May 28, at 10.30am. Messages to
[email protected]
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019