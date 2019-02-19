HOWES,

Richard Drayton (Dick):

Passed away aged 70, on February 16, at high noon with his loving wife Diana at his side. He fought a long battle valiantly till the end with excellent medial support from Dr J, Greers Road Medical Center. He will be a dearly missed husband to Diana, father to Paul, Penny and Annie. Grandad to his four favourite grandchildren Logan, Christopher, Grace and Drayton and father-in-law to Emma, Damon and Harry. Thanks to the amazing staff at Christchurch Public Hospital. A private cremation has been held with the family.

He was scared of no man

and only one woman,

R.I.P.

until she gets there!



