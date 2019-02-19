HOWES,
Richard Drayton (Dick):
Passed away aged 70, on February 16, at high noon with his loving wife Diana at his side. He fought a long battle valiantly till the end with excellent medial support from Dr J, Greers Road Medical Center. He will be a dearly missed husband to Diana, father to Paul, Penny and Annie. Grandad to his four favourite grandchildren Logan, Christopher, Grace and Drayton and father-in-law to Emma, Damon and Harry. Thanks to the amazing staff at Christchurch Public Hospital. A private cremation has been held with the family.
He was scared of no man
and only one woman,
R.I.P.
until she gets there!
Published in The Press on Feb. 19, 2019