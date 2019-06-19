CONNELL, Richard John:
On June 17, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Vilma for 66 years, devoted father of Glenda (deceased), Christine, and Dianne, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
"Rest in Peace"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Richard Connell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Press on June 19, 2019