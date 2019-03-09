CAMPAGNOLO,
Richard (Dick):
Passed away Saturday night, March 2, 2019, aged 70. Brother of Lyndia Wood, Yolande McIntyre and Kit, and brother-in-law of Peter, Terry and Leone. Uncle to Tracy, Nicola, Sarah, Rachael and Lucy, and great-uncle to Hugo, India, Jack, Caprece, Zia and Casper. He was a Geophysicist, a prospector for oil and spent many years overseas in remote places. Dick was very academic with a wide knowledge of everything, a solitary but friendly person, very concerned for family and society, a great reader, lover of music, Shakespeare, the Wild West and flying. Thanks to Ward 61 Auckland City Hospital and other medical staff for looking after Dick and making that extra effort. At Richard's request, there will not be a funeral. Any messages can be sent to [email protected]
Manning Funeral Cottage
Auckland
Ph: (09) 377 9790
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019