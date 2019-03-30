KNIGHT,
Rhonda Lesley (Rin):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, March 29, 2019, having recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Loved wife of the late Derek (Rick), loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Warren Barnes, and loved gran of Kate, and Matthew. Messages may be sent to The Barnes Family, PO Box 29153, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. No flowers by request. A Private Cremation for Rhonda will be held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019