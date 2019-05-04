THOMAS, Rex Leland:
4 May 1939 - 22 March 2019
Passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home, Christchurch, in his 80th year. Gone to be with his beloved wife Eileen (nee Duxfield) and his precious Lord. A private cremation has previously been held and Rex's family would like to invite friends and family to join us in a Service of Remembrance for Rex at Avonhead Baptist Church, Avonhead Road, Christchurch, on Saturday, May 11 at 2.00pm. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press from May 4 to May 8, 2019