4.5.1939 - 22.3.2019

Passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home, in his 80th year. Gone to be with his beloved wife Eileen (nee Duxfield) and his precious Lord. He was a loved father and father-in-law of Bevan and Fang, Lyall and Helen, and Jo and Stephen, loved granddad of Simone, Zayne, Isaac, Aiden, Abby, Samuel, and Joshua, and a much loved brother and brother-in-law. Many thanks to Anne and Pete for their tireless care of Rex over the last nine months, and to all the various services and people who helped make dad's last month's comfortable.

May he be happy tending to the beehives in the Lord's Courts forever.

Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Rex Thomas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Private cremation to be held, followed by a service to remember Rex on May 11, with details to follow.







Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019

