SMITH, Rex David:
On June 6, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, in his 86th year. Dearly loving and loved husband of Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Deborah and Graeme Willis, Wayne and Louisa, and Jillian and Alister Emerson. Loved Poppa of Michelle, Kate, David, Louise, Caitlin, Gabbie, and Loren, and loved great-grandad to Axel. Messages for the Smith family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to The MS and Parkinsons Society of Canterbury in loving memory of Rex would be appreciated and can be made at the service or maybe made online at bit.ly/rdsmith0606 The Funeral Service for Rex will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, June 12, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019