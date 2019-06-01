MILNE, Rex Wallace:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on May 30, 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet for 55 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rachel and John, Stewart and Jo-Anne, and Robert. Much loved grandad of Jessica, and Alice; Emily, and James. A special thanks to the fantastic staff of ward 23 for their special care of Rex. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rangiora St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Thursday, June 6, at 1.30pm. Messages to the Milne Family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
