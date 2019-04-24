Guest Book View Sign Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Death Notice



At Calvary Hospital with her loving family by her side on Monday, April 22, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Lynnette, Tim and Sue, Julie and Tom, Andrew and Maree, Mark and Robyn, and Rachel and Craig. Loved Gran of Cameron and Kumyko, Matthew, Jacob and Lucia, Amber and Brendon, Jaimie and Mike, Holly and Shea, Sarah and Phil, Torey and Luke, Mekka and Chris, Chris, Tom and Michaela, Sean and Lauren, Mathew and Shayna, Douglas and Tina, Evan, Phillip, Sarah, Anthony and Corina, and a loved Gran Rewa of all her great-grandchildren, and friend of Kevin and Mike.

R.I.P.

A Requiem Mass to celebrate Rewa's life will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, North Road, on Friday, April 26, at 10.30am, straight after the Mass we will be leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to Calvary Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 682 Rockdale Road, Invercargill 9812.







