SMITH, Renee Elizabeth
(Nean) (nee Condick):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Middlepark Senior Care. Dearly loved wife of Brian and mother of Michael, and Angela. Beloved Grandmother of Isaac. Treasured sister of David (deceased), Marianne, Rick, Marg, and Kay (deceased). In lieu of flowers donations to R.S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Nean's life will be held at our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, April 26, at 2.00pm, followed by refreshments at Weedons Country Club, McClelland Rd, Templeton.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019