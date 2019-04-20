CRAIB, Renee Maree:
Passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Cherished daughter of Len and Lyn, and a devoted mother of Matthew, Shannon, Jacob, and Rikki. A precious sister of Michelle, stepsister of Kim, Tania, and Sonya, and a loved friend of Phil. Messages to 10/590 Waipopo Road, RD 3, Timaru 7973. At Renee's request a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019