LLOYD, Relda Lesley:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of the late Derek. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fraser and Liz (UK), Julia and Craig. Dearly loved Granna of Joshua (China), Cameron, Celine, Thomas and Ellie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan and Kelvin Cordes.
Softly the leaves of
memories fall
Gently gather and
treasure them all
Messages to the Lloyd family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Relda will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
