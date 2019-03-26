SHAW,
Redmond Alexandra (Red):
Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary, much loved father and father-in-law of Martin and Miriam, Derek and Rachal, and Raylene, Grandad Red of Gene, Lauren, George, Ruby, Charlie, Tom, and the late Aubrey. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Redmond Shaw, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 26, 2019