WILLIAMSON,
Raymond Pretoria (Ray):
On April 25, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 66 years. Cherished partner of Judy. Loved son of the late Ron and Doreen Williamson, brother and brother-in-law of Vaughan and Sue, and Leigh and Michele, and uncle of Kelsey, Jenna; Jessica and Kaitlin. Loved nephew of Judi and the late Joe Brizzell, and Joyce Stewart. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Ray Williamson, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Nelson Golf Club, Bolt Road, Tahunanui, Nelson, on Sunday, May 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019