Raymond Kim (Ray):

Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, April 21, 2019, under the support and love of his close family, aged 65 years. So dearly loved and treasured husband of Neroli. Adored father of Jared, and Greer, and father-in-law of Lewis. Loved son of the late Kim and Joan Williams. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Louise Hofmeester, Kay and Geoff Clark, and Ron and Andrena Williams, and loved uncle of Andrew, Celia and Natasha. Loved brother-in-law of Gavin and Eleanor Bodger, Les Money, Kim Money and Craig and Lynette Money, and loved uncle of Esther, Summer, Bridie, Brooke, Briar and very special and loved uncle of Ben. A dedicated husband and father who brought brightness to all those around him.

"He will be forever missed

and never forgotten"

Messages may be addressed to the Williams family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Ray will be at home until the funeral for those who wish to visit him. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, April 26, at 4.00pm.







