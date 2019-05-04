ROSSITER,
Raymond Edward (Ray):
On May 1, 2019, at his home in Cheviot, aged 84 years. Funny, loving and beloved husband of Ros, and the late Carol. Much loved father of Chris and Sonya, loved stepfather of Robert, Fergus and Jonathan. Dear Grandad to Amy, James, Sophia and Georgia Mae. Beloved and respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to St John Ambulance service, the Cheviot Fire Brigade, Dr Anthea Prentice and all the neighbours who rallied around in support. Messages to the family of R. and R. Rossiter, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Ray will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, May 7, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 4, 2019