Raymond Cecil (Ray):

Peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, 4 days shy of his 84th birthday. Loved husband of the late Carol. Eldest brother and brother-in-law of Don and Marilyn (Rangiora), Judith and the late Alan Lintott (Kapiti Coast), Roger (Hastings), Pauleen and the late Graeme Escott (Gore), Maureen Cotter (Rangiora), and Fay Sivis (Waimate). Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Ray's wishes were that donations go to The Order of St John, Rangiora, this would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. The family would like to thank Dr Tony Ferris and the staff at Charles Upham for their care and support. A service for Ray will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am. Private thereafter. Messages to the Pulley family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







