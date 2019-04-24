Raymond PLATT

  • "Sending love and prayers to Helen and family at this sad..."
    - Carmel Sullivan
  • "Deepest Sympathy to Helen and Family on the passing of Ray...."
    - St Pauls Indoor Bowls
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
PLATT, Raymond Victor:
On April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday, suddenly, aged 73 years. Much loved husband for 50 years to Helen, loved father of Brendan, and Bridget, a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.
Never forgotten
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the Late Ray Platt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Requiem Mass for Ray will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Woolston, on Friday, April 26, at 10.30am, followed by a burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019
