Raymond George (Ray):

On April 11, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 89 years. Loving husband and friend of the late Noeline, loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Alison Beale, and Annette and Ian Walker. Much loved and cherished Grandad of Maddie and Chris, Megan and Ben, and Steven. Loved Great-Grandad of Cole, Ollie, Noah, Agnes, and Arlo. A special friend to Darryl Payne.

Forever in our Hearts

Messages to the Beale family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/rgbeale1104 A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, April 17, at 10.00am.







