(neé Schwass):

RNZAF P86677: Aged 63 years. Swassie – Cancer stole our Raewyn away from us too soon. Loved wife of Dave, loved mother of Nic, and Andrew, and mother-in-law of Gemma, loved daughter of Don and Becky Schwass, loved sister of Gail, Janice, and Donna, loved daughter-in-law of Joan and Cecil Bishop and sister-in-law of Wendy and Colin Jones and their family. With thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice.

"To my best friend Gail Littlejohn and husband Gary who has made me a special member of their family my love and gratitude forever. To all my Air Force buddies and friends in both islands, you have all played a big part in my life and I thank each and every one of you. At my (Raewyn's) request there will be no service but there will be a navy blue coffin. Private cremation will follow and later on one last trip north on the back of Dave's bike to scatter my ashes at an informal affair organised by Gail at Ohakea so I can Fly Free."









