DUNN, Raelea May (Lea):
26.11.1947 - 19.2.2019
Passed away on February 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 71 years. Much loved partner of Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fraser and Keiran, Nathan and Monica, Ingrid and Mark. Loved and adored grandmother of Olly, Ben, Sam and Thomas. The family would like to acknowledge the care of Dr Peter Ganly, the Haematology Service and the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of Christchurch Hospital. We will forever be in their debt. Also our gratitude to Nurse Maude for making the last journey so peaceful. Messages of condolences gratefully received at: The family of the late Raelea Dunn, PO Box 4464, Christchurch 8140 or [email protected]
On Raelea's request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019