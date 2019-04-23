CHAPPELL, Rae Caryll:
Following a stroke on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, aged 88. Loved wife of the late Arthur Chappell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andre and Louise, Michele, and Mike. Adored Nana of Ryan, Elyse, William, Jordan, and Trent. Great-Nana of Chase, Ila, and Olive. Loved sister of Murray, and the late Ila, and Melville. Messages c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Rae's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road on Friday, April 26, at 2pm. As Rae would have wanted, please wear something colourful.
Published in The Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019