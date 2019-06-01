Prudence PARKER

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a sudden hospital admission, aged 57. Former wife of Peter Burt, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew, Sarah, James and Jacqui Newport, Lucy and Peter Tuhill, all of Christchurch, and Riana Hill, Palmerston North. Loved granny of Madeleine and Malakai Burt. Special thanks to the ICU Christchurch Hospital for everything they did in taking care of Prue. Messages to the family, C/- 19 London Street Chch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be made on line at bit.ly/paparker2905 A celebration of Prue's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

