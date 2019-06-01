Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Prudence Ann (Prue):

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a sudden hospital admission, aged 57. Former wife of Peter Burt, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew, Sarah, James and Jacqui Newport, Lucy and Peter Tuhill, all of Christchurch, and Riana Hill, Palmerston North. Loved granny of Madeleine and Malakai Burt. Special thanks to the ICU Christchurch Hospital for everything they did in taking care of Prue. Messages to the family, C/- 19 London Street Chch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be made on line at bit.ly/paparker2905 A celebration of Prue's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







PARKER,Prudence Ann (Prue):Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a sudden hospital admission, aged 57. Former wife of Peter Burt, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew, Sarah, James and Jacqui Newport, Lucy and Peter Tuhill, all of Christchurch, and Riana Hill, Palmerston North. Loved granny of Madeleine and Malakai Burt. Special thanks to the ICU Christchurch Hospital for everything they did in taking care of Prue. Messages to the family, C/- 19 London Street Chch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be made on line at bit.ly/paparker2905 A celebration of Prue's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Published in The Press on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers