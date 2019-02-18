COLENBRANDER,
|
Pieter Jan:
On Saturday, February 16, 2019, peacefully at Park Lane; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Norma (Tops), much loved father and father-in-law of Sander and Mary-Anne, Peter and Jess, Step-father of Kim, Guy and Glenn, loved Opa of Hannah and Sophia; Rebecca and Amy; Alexis, Tyler and Ethan; Jamie and Kian. The family wish to acknowledge the exceptional staff at Park Lane for their wonderful care of Pieter. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Parkinsons Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Colenbrander family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Pieter will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, February 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019