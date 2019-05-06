Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pierre FOWLER. View Sign Death Notice



On May 4, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, in her 94th year. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Pam, Derek and Margaret, and Julian and Rosalie. Dearly loved nana of Jessie, and Matt; Andy, Angela, and Jasmine; Holly, Carrie, Imogen, and Mitchell, and their extended families. Much loved, and loving daughter of the late Evelyn Burrows.

"Dearly loved, Sadly Missed, Rest in Peace."

A service to celebrate the life of Pierre, will be held in the Christchurch North Methodist Church, corner of Harewood Road and Chapel Street on Wednesday, May 8 at 2pm.







