STEWART, Phyllis Lorraine
(nee Thomson) (Phyll):
Passed away on April 19, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, loved mother and friend of Margaret Henderson, Barbara Lockhart (New Plymouth), and Graeme Stewart (Geraldine), most loved grandma of Gareth, Nicola, and the late Cameron Henderson; Hayden, Joanna, and Greg Lockhart; Nathan, Heather, and James Stewart; loved G-G of Matilda (Millie), mother-in-law of Michael, and the late Ken, sister-in-law of Ray and Audrey Stewart, Cyd and Lorraine Wright, and Dorothy Thomson (Lawrence). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Phyllis Stewart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Phyllis will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, April 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2019