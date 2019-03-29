FREEMANTLE,
On March 27, 2019, surrounded by family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Stephen and Caroline, Sandra and Allen, and the late Ashley, forever loving Nan/Nanny of Carl, Kelly, Amanda, Kevin, Natasha, Paul, Ellie, Gavin, Phyllipa, Paul, and Hannah. Great-Nan of Shannon, Oscar, Payton, Quinn, Cooper, and Tobias. Thanks to Charles Upham Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Phyllis Freemantle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers for the service would be appreciated. The Funeral Service for Phyllis will be held in our Wai-mana Chapel, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, April 2, at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 29, 2019