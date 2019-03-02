Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoebe MAW. View Sign



Phoebe Emma (Peggy):

On February 27, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of Norman, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Neville and Mariela (Perth), and Jeanette and Mike Henry, loved grandmother of Nikki, and Ramon; Sarah and Steve, and Emma and Karl, and loved great-grandmother of Chloe. Special thanks to the staff at Ballarat Care Home for their wonderful loving care and support. A Service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, March 4, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







