MAW,
Phoebe Emma (Peggy):
On February 27, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of Norman, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Neville and Mariela (Perth), and Jeanette and Mike Henry, loved grandmother of Nikki, and Ramon; Sarah and Steve, and Emma and Karl, and loved great-grandmother of Chloe. Special thanks to the staff at Ballarat Care Home for their wonderful loving care and support. A Service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, March 4, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019