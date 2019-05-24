JOHNSEN,
Phillip Richard (Flipper):
Passed away peacefully in Greymouth, surrounded by his loving family, on May 21, 2019, aged 77. Dearly loved husband and friend of Kimi, respected and much loved dad and father-in-law of Moana and Johnny, and Taane and Tracey, loving koro and best mate of Kiel and Elsie, a loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter (deceased) and Raone, Eileen and the late Johnny Coll, and Bill, loved brother-in-law of the Ririnui whanau, a loved uncle, cousin, great mate of Eddie, and a friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Morice Ward and the A & E Department of Grey Base Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Flipper. Donations to Greymouth St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 749 Seven Mile Road, State Highway 6, Runanga 7803. A Funeral Service to celebrate Flipper's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Monday at 1.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
At Flipper's request -
no suits please!
Published in The Press on May 24, 2019