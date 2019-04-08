Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip JAMES. View Sign



Phillip John Leslie (Phil):

Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital on April 6, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Karin, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Neville, Malcolm and Hazel, Wayne (deceased) and Marion, Graeme, Jessie, Tony and Pat, Sandra and Darryl, and Liz and John, loved son of the late Digger and Dot, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Messages to 7 Frickleton Street, Greymouth 7805. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the Service or posted to PO Box 508, Greymouth 7840. A Service to celebrate Phil's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Thursday at 1.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







