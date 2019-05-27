LAWRENCE,
Philippa Anne (Phil):
Died peacefully on May 23, 2019, at home in Waitahanui, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of Bill and mother and mother-in-law of Sue and John, Bin and Andy, Jo and Alastair, Richard and Pip. Adored grandmother of Bridget, Luce, Cec, Pip, Henry, Amy, Willie, Jess, Wills, George, Nic, Jamie, Becky and nineteen great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo on Wednesday, May 29, at 2.00pm.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Press on May 27, 2019