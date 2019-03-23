Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On Wednesday, March 19, 2019, passed away at home, aged 58 years. Devoted and dearly loved father of the late Michael. Beloved son of the late John and Beverley. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Wayne, Kerry, and Deidre. Loved uncle of Scott, and Cameron. Bestie of Kay and George.

''Phil will be greatly missed.''

Messages may be addressed to the Rean family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Allergy NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pjrean1903 A celebration of Phil's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Wednesday, March 27, at 3.30pm.







