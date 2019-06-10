Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter WYNANDS. View Sign Death Notice



WYNANDS, Peter Maria:On June 5, 2019, it is with great sadness we advise the passing of Peter, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Loving husband and best friend of Maria 'Riet' of 65 years, a devoted and proud dad and father-in-law of Robert and Robyn, Michael and Nan Louise, Philip and Tracey, Louise and Chris, cherished Opa of Amanda, and Jennifer; Julia and Warwick, Rachel and Scott; Kate, and Claire; Oscar, and Harvey, and Great-Opa of Bailey, Vann, and Bodhi. Special thanks to Dr Mark Cohen, and the staff at Diana Isaac and Ngaio Marsh for their special care of Peter. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Wynands, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Peter's wishes, a private family service has been held. Published in The Press on June 10, 2019

