TYSON, Peter Edwin James:

On June 4, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital following a short illness, surrounded by family, aged 77 years. Loved husband and friend of Jennifer, much loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie and Mark Allworthy, Paula Tyson, Karla and Stuart Ogilvie, loving granddad of Jaden and Jesse, Brandon, Lanie, Bailey, and Cohen. Loved son of the late Alwin and Dorothy, loved brother and brother-in-law of Janice and Graham Hammond, Annette and Ray Tansey, Cheryl and the late Brian Lawrence, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 17, Christchurch Hospital, for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Tyson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Service for Peter has been held.







