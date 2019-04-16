TOOMEY, Peter Anthony:
Passed peacefully at The Oaks on April 15, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved father of Paul, and loved Poppa of George and Kate. Loved brother of Alan and Carol Toomey (Cambridge). A loved uncle and friend to many. Special thanks to all the staff at The Oaks for their wonderful care of Peter. Messages to the Toomey family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Templeton R.S.A. Rooms, corner of Kirk Road and Banks Street, Templeton, on Thursday, April 18, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 16, 2019