SUMMERS, Peter George:
On April 20, 2019 (aged 68), peacefully at home. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Mary Summers. Much loved soulmate of Anne Marie. Cherished father and father-in-law of Lisa and Marty (Brisbane), Tracy and Mike (Christchurch), Kara and Al (Brisbane), and loved Grandad of Josh, Caleb, Sam, Mitch and Blake. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and Gerry, John and Noeleen, Michael and Alice, Christine and Paul, Kathy and Lyle. Treasured and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to all the doctors and nurses involved in Peter's care over the past few weeks. Special thanks to Gayle, Deanne and Viv and their fantastic team of nurses for their guidance and support. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Oamaru Club Inc hall, Severn Street, Oamaru, on Friday, April 26, at 1.30pm, thereafter a private cremation.
"Enjoy the big rock concert
up in the sky"
In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude or the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All messages c/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.
Published in The Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019