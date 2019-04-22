Guest Book View Sign Service Information Walls Funeral Services 49 Humber Street Oamaru , Otago 034348266 Death Notice



On April 20, 2019 (aged 68), peacefully at home. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Mary Summers. Much loved soulmate of Anne Marie. Cherished father and father-in-law of Lisa and Marty (Brisbane), Tracy and Mike (Christchurch), Kara and Al (Brisbane), and loved Grandad of Josh, Caleb, Sam, Mitch and Blake. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and Gerry, John and Noeleen, Michael and Alice, Christine and Paul, Kathy and Lyle. Treasured and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to all the doctors and nurses involved in Peter's care over the past few weeks. Special thanks to Gayle, Deanne and Viv and their fantastic team of nurses for their guidance and support. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Oamaru Club Inc hall, Severn Street, Oamaru, on Friday, April 26, at 1.30pm, thereafter a private cremation.

"Enjoy the big rock concert

up in the sky"

In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude or the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All messages c/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.







SUMMERS, Peter George:On April 20, 2019 (aged 68), peacefully at home. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Mary Summers. Much loved soulmate of Anne Marie. Cherished father and father-in-law of Lisa and Marty (Brisbane), Tracy and Mike (Christchurch), Kara and Al (Brisbane), and loved Grandad of Josh, Caleb, Sam, Mitch and Blake. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and Gerry, John and Noeleen, Michael and Alice, Christine and Paul, Kathy and Lyle. Treasured and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to all the doctors and nurses involved in Peter's care over the past few weeks. Special thanks to Gayle, Deanne and Viv and their fantastic team of nurses for their guidance and support. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Oamaru Club Inc hall, Severn Street, Oamaru, on Friday, April 26, at 1.30pm, thereafter a private cremation."Enjoy the big rock concertup in the sky"In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude or the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All messages c/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400. Published in The Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers