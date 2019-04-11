Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter SIMONS. View Sign

SIMONS, Peter:

One year has passed since that sad day,

When one we loved was called away.

God took a great husband, father, brother and friend home,

It was His will,

But in our hearts you live still.

What would I give to clasp his hand,

His happy face to see,

To hear his voice and see his smile,

That meant so much to me.

You will always be in our memory and heart, dear Peter.

- From your wife and son.



