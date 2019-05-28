RUDDENKLAU, Peter George:
It is with much sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Peter on May 25, 2019, at home in Christchurch. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Nicholas and Karina, Ben and Fiona, Tony and Jes. Special Poppa Pete of Drew, Jonty, Toby, George and Jack, and a dear friend of Carol. Much loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Ross and Alison, and Frank and Angela, and uncle of his niece and nephews. Peter will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Ruddenklau, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, May 31, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 28, 2019